Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Rises By 7.5%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $757.07. The company had a trading volume of 664,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,695. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.76. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

