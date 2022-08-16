Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Grows By 10.4%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 403,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. 91,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,938. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 71.9% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.