Short Interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Increases By 12.5%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Boot Barn Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,008. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.