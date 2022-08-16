Short Interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Rises By 9.7%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 909,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $61,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,169. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 165.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

