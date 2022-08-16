Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Decreases By 17.8%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 211.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 125,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,321. The stock has a market cap of $223.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadiz Company Profile

CDZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

