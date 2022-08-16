Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Drops By 9.8%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 456,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,248. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CLMT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,823.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 25,852 shares of company stock worth $415,170 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

