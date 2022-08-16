Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Decreases By 9.2%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,300 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 976,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLLS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Cellectis by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectis by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Stock Down 2.5 %

Cellectis Company Profile

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 120,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

