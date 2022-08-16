Short Interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Declines By 12.8%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,727,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,349,000.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 2,433,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,108. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

