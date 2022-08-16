Short Interest in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Decreases By 17.7%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.62%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.