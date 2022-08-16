Short Interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Increases By 12.9%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.75. 57,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

