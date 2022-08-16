Short Interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Increases By 12.9%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CTSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.75. 57,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
