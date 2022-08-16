Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 10.8%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $8,320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.8 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Shares of CMCT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,503. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.82%.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.