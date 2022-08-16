Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Decreases By 13.9%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Crown Price Performance

CCK traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.77. 925,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,560. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

