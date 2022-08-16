Short Interest in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Grows By 6.8%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Bank of America lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. 223,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,543. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $793.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

