Short Interest in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Declines By 15.0%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,687. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $551.69 million, a PE ratio of 139.60 and a beta of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 40.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 20.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KODK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

