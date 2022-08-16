Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Decreases By 19.2%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

EOG stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

