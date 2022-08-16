Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Grows By 12.0%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

EXR traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $212.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,418. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

