Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Grows By 12.0%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
EXR traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $212.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,418. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.