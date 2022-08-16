Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Rises By 10.6%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 259,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.97 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 458,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 88,653 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 829,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 760,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FINV. CICC Research initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

