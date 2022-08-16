Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Declines By 10.8%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. 2,724,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.