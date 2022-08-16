Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Drops By 9.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 114,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 536,379 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,871,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,788,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

