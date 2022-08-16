Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Decreases By 9.0%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 696,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after buying an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

