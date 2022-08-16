Short Interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expands By 10.1%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,830,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 15,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 1.2 %

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GFS traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. 1,688,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,059. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.