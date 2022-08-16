Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Grows By 11.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 1,645,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,204. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $553.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
