Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declines By 12.1%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 578,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 69.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 142,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.7 %

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 130,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,940. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $101.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

