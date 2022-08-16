Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Increases By 5.8%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

ISRG stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,599. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

