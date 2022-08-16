Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Drops By 16.1%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,200,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE IQV traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, hitting $244.71. 884,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.