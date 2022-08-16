Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expands By 9.4%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

James River Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 223,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $975.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.35. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. James River Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $978,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in James River Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

