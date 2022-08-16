Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Increases By 7.2%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

