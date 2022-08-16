Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Increases By 10.3%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Kirby Price Performance

KEX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.32. 229,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,503. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

