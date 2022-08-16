Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Rises By 9.7%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

KRO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Worldwide

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

