Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Rises By 6.6%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,643,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 249,509 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 268.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 183,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 65.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 182,982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 686,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 133,341 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BXMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 174,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

