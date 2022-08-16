Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Declines By 9.3%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,647,426 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,647,426 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,446 shares of company stock worth $6,129,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNA stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 247,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,098. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

