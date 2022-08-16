Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Declines By 13.5%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 175.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Get Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF alerts:

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTEC traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. 3,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.