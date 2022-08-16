Short Interest in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Grows By 13.2%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.05.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $189.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46. The company has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,470,994. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

