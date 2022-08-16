Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Increases By 10.2%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.98. 379,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.