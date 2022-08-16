Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.91

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Sino Land Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

About Sino Land

(Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.