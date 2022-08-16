Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,097. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock worth $5,546,147 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

