Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.15. 9,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,588. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.73 and a 200 day moving average of $263.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.