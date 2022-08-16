Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.