Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 12,365 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) by 1,155.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 133,993 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

