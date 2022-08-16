Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 500 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 164,366 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 452,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,335,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

BP Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.