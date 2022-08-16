Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Purchases C$64,152.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.29 per share, with a total value of C$64,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 762,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,561,395.20.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 8,600 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, with a total value of C$62,178.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,676.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,010.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Walter Coles Jr. bought 9,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,337.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 6,400 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,992.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 10,640 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,052.80.

On Monday, July 11th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,426.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance

Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

