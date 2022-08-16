SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) PT Raised to $18.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 29.8 %

SkyWater Technology stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 92,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 5.58.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

About SkyWater Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.