SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) PT Raised to $18.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology Stock Up 29.8 %
SkyWater Technology stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 92,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 5.58.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
