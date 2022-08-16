SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $16.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 11,058 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 5.58.

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.