SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $16.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 11,058 shares changing hands.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
