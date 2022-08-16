Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $156,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $186.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

