SmartCash One Day Volume Hits $16,847.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $900,321.42 and approximately $16,847.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.06 or 0.07899674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00171829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00255596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00707599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00572813 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005397 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

