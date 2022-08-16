Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $750,320.28 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,042,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,495,066. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

