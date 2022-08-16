Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $750,320.28 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88.
SNAP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,042,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,495,066. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
