Cantor Fitzgerald Increases SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Price Target to $3.56

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to $3.56 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised SNDL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SNDL from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rowe upgraded SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNDL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

SNDL stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $526.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SNDL has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SNDL will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SNDL by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 618,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SNDL by 3,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 957,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SNDL by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 352,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

