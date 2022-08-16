SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock to $3.56. The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.26. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SNDL shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 62,524 shares.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised SNDL from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rowe upgraded shares of SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded SNDL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Get SNDL alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SNDL

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SNDL during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SNDL by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SNDL by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SNDL by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SNDL during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

SNDL Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $503.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 55.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.