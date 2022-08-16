Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Down 10.2% in July

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

