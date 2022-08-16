Solana Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $44.15 or 0.00183368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00129100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 348,837,791 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

