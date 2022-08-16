Solana Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $44.15 or 0.00183368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003999 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00129100 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067730 BTC.
Solana Profile
Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 348,837,791 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Solana
